SENESTE NYT KURSER Bliv kunde
Børsen Pro International logo
Markets

Sådan har SVB’s sammenbrud givet genlyd rundt om i verden

Pedestrians walk past an electronic ticker board displaying stock figures outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past an electronic ticker board displaying stock figures outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

Bloomberg News
13. Mar 2023 AT 16:09
Børsen Pro International logo

Latest

Analysis

Technology